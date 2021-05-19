VIRAL: Anushka Sharma featured in THESE television ads before her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood star Anushka Sharma who carved a niche for herself in the Hindi film industry comes from an Army background. And so, unlike a a lot of films stars, she prefers to speak her mind and doing things her way. She debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' and was hailed as the next big thing in the industry. And she did live up to that!

Since her dream debut, there has been no looking back. From hit films, brand endorsements to producing films she believes in, Anushka has been nailing it professionally. But did you know before her big Bollywood debut, Anushka who was a model as well, featured in quite a few advertisements?

If you haven't seen them yet, here, let's go down memory lane with Anushka's old TV ads and show you how the B-town diva looked years ago when she was endorsed brands in the capacity of a model and not the famous Anushka Sharma that she is today.

Take a look:

In the next TV commercial, Anushka was seen teasing VJ Rannvijay Singha as he did not have good network coverage. Take a look:

In this commercial for hair oil, Anushka essays the role of a reporter who is late to work. Upon her arrival at the office, her gorgeous, on-point hair makes her boss wonder if she even went on the field and did her report. Of course, Anushka had done her job to the T and even managed to keep her hairstyle intact! Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka Sharma has produced two OTT projects namely 'Pataal Lok' and 'Bulbul' amid the coronavirus pandemic. She welcomed her baby, daughter Vamika, earlier this year and is all geared up to get back on the sets after the COVID situation comes under control. More recently, Anushka and her husband, Team India captain Virat Kohli managed to raise over Rs 11 crore from the fundraiser they had organised for COVID relief.