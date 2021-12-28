VIRAL! Ananya Panday ups the glamour quotient in sexy white shirt, see photos

Bollywood diva Ananya Panday always comes up with some quirky content on her social media. Besides giving her fans a glimpse of her personal life, Ananya also often treats her fans with fashionable looks from her photoshoot, red carpet appearances and more. The B-town diva who is known for her chic sartorial choices seldom fails to impress. In fact, in her recent post also, the actress managed to leave onlookers impressed with her outfit selection.

Ananya upped the glamour quotient in a white shirt which she teamed with a pair of white pants and white boots. Alongside the carousel of images, Ananya wrote, “Annie in Wonderland”

Check out the photo below:

Meanwhile, the teaser of Ananya's upcoming film 'Gehraiyaan' was recently released and has created quite a buzz across the internet with many lauding her chemistry with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Both of the actors will be romancing each other on-screen for the first time.

Apart from 'Gehraiyaan', Ananya has other projects in the pipeline namely, the pan-India film ‘Liger’ where she will share the screen with Vijay Deverakonda. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' with Siddhant Chaturvedi.