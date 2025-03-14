Shweta Bachchan limited the comments on her post as eagle-eyed fans noticed the absence of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan from the celebrations. Nevertheless, Holi at the Bachchan residence has always been something that fans look forward to every year.

Shweta Bachchan has treated fans to an adorable picture of her parents, actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, during Holika Dahan, the ritual observed on Choti Holi. On Thursday, Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram account to post a picture that showed the couple standing close to a blazing Holika fire. Amitabh Bachchan could be seen dressed in a cozy jacket as he gazed lovingly at Jaya Bachchan, who was seen in a colorful outfit.

Shweta Bachchan limited the comments on her post as eagle-eyed fans noticed the absence of Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan from the celebrations. Nevertheless, Holi at the Bachchan residence has always been something that fans look forward to every year and the viral photo of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan is now only contributing to everyone's excitement.

For the unversed, Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan tied the knot on June 3, 1973. They have two children - Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan.

They have worked together in numerous movies, including Guddi, Ek Nazar, Bawarchi, Sholay, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Silsila, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, among others.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting the popular TV quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, and was last seen on the big screen in Vettiyan, where he starred alongside Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati.

Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, will next appear in the film Dil Ka Darwaaza Khol Na Darling. The film, created by Vikas Bahl, also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi and Wamiqa Gabbi in the lead roles. The shooting for the project has already kicked off.

