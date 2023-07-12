Viral! Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday spotted together in Lisbon, romantic photos fuel dating rumours

In the viral photos from Lisbon, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen hugging Ananya Panday.

Bollywood stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday have been making headlines because of their dating rumours. Recently, they were spotted together in Lisbon and their photos are going viral on social media.

In the viral photos from Lisbon, Aditya can be seen hugging Ananya. Celebrity photographer Manav Manglani shared the photos on Instagram and wrote, “Brand New Couple Alert Aditya Roy Kapoor and Ananya Panday spend some quality time together in Lisbon. we are loving the chemistry coupled with lovely smiles as they pose with fans in Portugal #Exclusive #ManavManglani.”

These pictures have sparked dating rumours, netizens reacted to the photos, one of them wrote, “Shut up Adi...... you can't replace Shradha.” The second one said, “Expected more from Aditya!” The third one said, “Now everyone will feel bad for Aditya as usual. Can't you see he is a mature man and he is dating a girl who is half of his age. U guys don't need to feel sorry for Aditya. He's a mature man.” The fourth one said, “Damn she’s lucky.”

Meanwhile, Ananya and Aditya both attended concert by the Arctic Monkeys together and shared pictures and videos on social media. These recent photos have given fuel to the dating rumours. Sharing the photo, Ananya wrote, “nothing quite like the Arctic Monkeys. My favourite song ever.”

Although they haven't officially confirmed their relationship, their fans strongly believe they are a couple. Recently, Ananya spoke about her plans for marriage, saying she is too young and currently has no plans to get married. The rumours about Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s relationship started when Karan Johar hinted at it on his talk show, Koffee With Karan 7.

Last year, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur attended Kriti Sanon's Diwali celebration together and walked the ramp for designer Manish Malhotra at the Lakme Fashion Week.

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur’s appearance together at the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-final in Doha further fuelled rumours about their relationship.

Ananya Panday also talked about her diet and exercise routine. She admitted that she doesn't enjoy working out, so she eats less instead. However, she cautioned her fans that it's important to eat well and do exercises that they love.

Speaking out against cyberbullying, Ananya Panday urged everyone to raise their voices against this harmful behaviour. She acknowledged that many people suffer silently, and she decided to take a stand.

