HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'

Viraj Ghelani regrets working in Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan, and calls it his 'worst experience'.

Latest News

Riya Sharma

Updated : Sep 13, 2024, 07:29 AM IST | Edited by : Riya Sharma

Viraj Ghelani says working in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan was his 'worst experience': 'The work culture was...'
Viraj Ghelani with Atlee
Content creator Viraj Ghelani had a special appearance in Shah Rukh Khan and Atlee’s Jawan. He recently shared his experience of working in the film and revealed that he did not enjoy the work environment on the set as he was spoken to in a rude manner. 

In a conversation during The Having Said That Show, Viraj Ghelani revealed he regrets working in Jawan and said, “Don’t talk. F**k. Why did I do it? People are very sweet who watched the film for me that I watched your part. But it was my worst experience ever.” 

He further explained, “Because see the thing is… they don’t consider you because they have Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, and two Shah Rukh Khans and all those things. The work culture was ‘yahan khada ho ja, yeh kar le (stand here, do this)'.” 

Viraj Ghelani played a cop in the movie and recalling one of the scenes, he said, “There was this scene where in the close-ups, I have a gun because I am a cop and then they go for a wide shot. Then I said that prop guy had taken my gun. They said gun will come to you, stand here. I was like okay. But the gun never came.”

Viraj revealed that some of his closest friends didn’t watch the film and said, “They were like, f**k that. I came and I went. I am just a blurred image in the background. I had (shot) proper dialogues. I had shot for 10 days in Madh Island in the heat of May. Then suddenly, I saw that whatever we had worked on for 15 days, they only used what we shot during the first 30 minutes on the first day. Creators are cast for their clout only.” Other than Jawan, Viraj Ghelani was also seen alongside Vicky Kaushal in Govinda Naam Mera and the web series Adulting. 

Helmed by Atlee, Jawan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, and others in key roles. Sanjay Dutt also had a small cameo in the film. The action thriller earned Rs 1100 crore at the box office, thus emerging as a blockbuster.

