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Vir Das slams netizen accusing him of targeting Narendra Modi-led BJP government: 'Joked about Congress for 7 years'

"I did jokes about the Congress on prime-time television every night for 7 yrs. Done jokes, songs, sketches, about every single leader in power long before this govt. Will be doing them long after for the next one. In any sensible society, with power comes parody", wrote the actor-comedian Vir Das.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : May 18, 2026, 10:59 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vir Das slams netizen accusing him of targeting Narendra Modi-led BJP government: 'Joked about Congress for 7 years'
Vir Das/Instagram
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    With power comes parody, actor-comedian Vir Das said on Monday, dismissing claims that he only criticises the current BJP government in his shows. Das paraphrased the popular Spider-Man dialogue: 'With great power comes great responsibility' to make a case for his comedic sketches while replying to a social media user who blamed the comedian for never questioning other political parties. 

    "Yep. Never saw Vir asking questions to the Mamata government, Or Stalin government, Or Kejriwal. As if they were perfect administrators and never did no wrong. Modi supporters question Modi the most. It is the one-sided hypocrites like Vir Das has polluted the discourse," the user said. 

    Das noticed the comment and had a reply ready. "Ha! Sir. I did jokes about the Congress on prime-time television every night for 7 yrs. Done jokes, songs, sketches, about every single leader in power long before this govt. Will be doing them long after for the next one. In any sensible society, with power comes parody. Accept that and move the helll on," he said. 

    In another post, shared on Sunday, Das said as the economic crisis unfolds in the near future, it’s going to be important to ask questions of the leadership. "When you do, your replies and your timeline will be flooded with hate and attacks. Don’t take it personally; it simply means the question was a really good one. The quality of the question is directly proportional to the number of anonymous replies," he shared.

    Meanwhile, on the work front, Das was last seen in the spy comedy Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, which released in the theatres in January and had its OTT release on Netflix in April. The film, which he also co-directed with Kavi Shastri in their directorial debut, also starred Mona Singh, Sharib Hashmi, and Mithila Palkar, with Aamir Khan, Imran Khan, and Sanjeev Kapoor making cameo appearances.

    READ | Raja Shivaji box office: Riteish Deshmukh film scripts history, beats Sairat to become highest-grossing Marathi film ever

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