Vir Das defends Deepika Padukone’s ‘casual dating’ remark on Koffeee With Karan 8: ‘For all the men who…’

Vir Das defends Deepika Padukone's 'casual dating' comment on Koffee With Karan 8.

In the first episode of Karan Johar’s popular talk show, Koffee With Karan 8, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone talked about their relationship in length. In the episode, The actress talked about how she dated other people while being dating Ranveer Singh and this led to trolls attacking her for her comment. Now, actor-comedian Vir Das has weighed in on the matter.

On Friday, Vir took to his X (formerly Twitter) account and took a firm stand with Deepika. He wrote, "Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them."

Moment of silence for all the men who are upset that a Bollywood star way out of their league was casually dating for a while, and wasn’t as committed as their imaginary girlfriend is to them. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) October 27, 2023

Netizens also reacted to Vir Das’ hilarious take. One of the comments read, “this explains it.” Another wrote, “nailed it.” Another comment read, “Not sure what he means by ‘league’ here. This is a league that no normal Indian man wants to be a part of - real or imaginary, even in Bollywood.”

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone said in the first episode of Koffee With Karan 8, “I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed'. And I had fun! And then he comes along, so I didn't commit, until he proposed to me. There was no 'commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other.”

Later, when Ranveer Singh said that there were many suitors who were trying to approach her, Deepika questioned “like who?” To which visibly annoyed Ranveer said, “Abhi toh tumne bola I was seeing other people but I would go back to him. Tumko ab yaad nahi aa raha hai (Just a few minutes ago you said you were seeing other people and now you can't remember)?” “I can’t remember the people,” Deepika responded. “I remember very clearly,” said Ranveer.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in the movies Singham Again and Don 3. Both the movies are currently under production. Deepika Padukone will be next seen in the movie Fighter, which also stars Anil Kapoor and Hrithik Roshan and is scheduled to hit the theatres on January 25.