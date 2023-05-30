Vipul Shah says TN, WB governments are 'covering up' for terrorists by not allowing The Kerala Story release | Exclusive

Adah Sharma in The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, is this year’s sleeper hit. The polarising and controversial film has grossed over Rs 250 crore worldwide despite having no star and being mired in controversies. The film, which deals with religious conversion of three women from Kerala by ISIS, has been called a propaganda film by many. The film’s creative producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah spoke to DNA about its box office success, the controversies, and more.

Did you anticipate that the film will do these kinds of numbers at the box office and be this successful?

We somewhere had this feeling that if we tell this story truthfully with complete boldness and if people find this a true depiction of the tragedy unfolding in Kerala, then this film can surprise everyone. Of course, we never thought it would be this massive.

The Supreme Court has lifted the ban on the film in West Bengal but reports have said the film hasn’t released there. What’s the latest on that situation?

The governments of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu have completely disregarded the hon’ble Supreme Court’s orders. Theatre owners are now being threatened to not showcase the films. They are being told by the cops and authorities that if they show the film, their licenses will not be renewed and they won’t be protected if attacked. So, nobody will risk their property to release the film.

Two governments which always make a hue and cry about the death of democracy, are themselves not allowing this film to release disregarding Supreme Court’s order. It is an ironical situation. Congress goes overseas and raises voice for democracy but this is what they do in their own state (referring to Tamil Nadu). The audiences and people of these two states have to decide whether they have to support a government that is not ready to stand with these girls and actually helping cover up the expose of this terror network.

Do you plan to take any action or legal recourse regarding that?

We did whatever we could under the law. Nothing is above the Supreme Court in this country. Now, we would request the SC to take suo motu action against these governments and make sure a punishment is given that is so strong that nobody does this in future. Supreme Court has lifted the ban. Beyond this, we will not be able to go onto the streets and fights with goons of these parties.

You had requested West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to watch the film, saying that she would change her opinion on the film once she watches it. Has there been any response from her on that?

No, there is radio silence that side.