The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah says he has facts to counter critics: 'Whether they choose to accept or not...'

The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah has addressed the allegations of falsehood levelled against the film.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 26, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma

The Kerala Story is still sometime away from release but the film is already embroiled in controversy. After the first teaser was released, many criticised the film for spreading incorrect information and fuelling propaganda. The film’s producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah has now defended his project and said that he will respond to the accusations ‘in due time’.

Directed by Sudipto Sen, The Kerala Story stars Adah Sharma. The film’s announcement teaser claimed that many young women in Kerala are being brainwashed into joining terror organisations. The number quoted in the video – 32,000 – sparked controversy with many claiming there was no credible source or basis for this.

Speaking with Mid-Day, Vipul, who is producing the film, said, “We will address [the accusations] in due time. Nothing we say will be without evidence. When we present our facts and figures, people will get the answers. Whether they choose to accept them or not is their choice. Director Sudipto Sen has researched extensively for four years before starting the film.”

The filmmaker also addressed allegations that the film was furthering an agenda and was ‘pro-establishment’. He said, “We are making a film on a big tragedy. If I feel that I want to tell this story as a filmmaker, then, discussion on whether I am pro-establishment or not will only reflect an individual’s point of view. As a filmmaker, I only think of the story that touches my heart, and moves me enough to want to narrate it.”

The Kerala Story is the tale of Fathima Bi, an Indian nurse from Kerala who underwent forced conversion and was brainwashed into joining the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS). Director Sudipto Sen had earlier directed a documentary on the same subject in 2018. The film is slated to be released theatrically in 2023.

