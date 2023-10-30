Headlines

Vipul Shah’s security tightened after filmmaker allegedly receives threats post announcement of Bastar The Naxal Story

Filmmaker Vipul Shah's security has been strengthened following alleged threats to his life.

Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

After the stupendous success of The Kerala Story, filmmaker Vipul Shah announced his next project titled Bastar:The Naxal Story. Starring Adah Sharma the film once again deals with a sensitive subject f Naxalism. Now, sources say that post the announcement of the film, the filmmaker has received threats to his life, following which his personal security has been tightened.

In the recent past reports of Vipul Shah getting threats started doing the rounds. Sources reveal that Vipul’s security has now been upgraded. After the success of The Kerala Story, Vipul who is the producer and director of the film, started getting threats to his life and well-being. The threats increased after the announcement of the new film, the sources add. As a result, his personal security has been re-aligned keeping in mind the new challenges. There is no word on whether the filmmaker has or will approach the authorities for police protection, however.

The Kerala Story, directed by Sudipto Sen, starred Adah Sharma. The controversial film dealt with the subject of forced conversions of Hindu women from Kerala by ISIS. The film courted controversies and faced calls for bans prior to its release. It managed to secure its release after winning a case in the apex court. Upon its release, the film was a runaway hit, earning over Rs 200 crore worldwide, and becoming one of the biggest hits of the year from Bollywood.

Last week, the team from the original film – Adah, Vipul Shah, and Sudipto Sen – reunited for Bastar: The Naxal Story. As per reports, given the sensitivity of the subject matter, the cast and crew are taking special precautions for the shoot.

