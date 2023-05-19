Vipul Shah requests Mamata Banerjee to watch The Kerala Story with makers: ‘Would like to hear her valid criticism’

Vipul Shah requests West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to watch The Kerala Story

The Kerala Story is having a blockbuster run at the box office. The movie has become the second-highest-grosser of the year and continues to attract audiences in large numbers despite controversies. After the film was released, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee banned the movie in the state to maintain peace in the state. However, on Thursday, The Supreme Court lifted the ban on the movie, and post that, producer Vipul Shah requested the West Bengal CM to watch a movie with the makers.

In an interview with ANI, Vipul Shah said he is open to all valid criticism of Mamata Banerjee and said, “With folded hands, I would like to tell Mamata Didi to watch this film with us and discuss with us if she finds anything as such. We would like to listen to all her valid criticisms and present our point of view...This is the democracy that we get to talk about. We can agree to disagree. We can discuss our difference. This is my request and we will be waiting.”

Director Sudipto Sen also talked about the Supreme Court’s verdict and said, “No state can ban a film after it is passed by the Censor Board. This ban was illegal. Supreme Court proved once again that everyone has the right to watch the film, you may or may not like it but you can't stop someone forcefully. We always trusted the Supreme Court…Thank you to everyone who supported us, including the people of West Bengal and Tamil Nadu who reached out to me. They can watch the film tomorrow.”

Helmed by Sudipto Sen, the movie stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddi Idnani. The movie shows the ‘true story’ of three girls who were brainwashed and converted to Islam. The movie has crossed Rs 200 crore mark worldwide in 13 days and the actors’ performance is being appreciated widely.

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the ban on the movie in West Bengal. The court asked the producer to put a disclaimer that the movie is a ‘fictionalized version’ and that there is no authentic data to confirm that 32000 Hindu and Christian girls were converted to Islam.

