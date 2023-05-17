Search icon
Vipul Shah reacts to claims that The Kerala Story is promoting one party's agenda: 'If other parties don't feel pain...'

The Kerala Story producer Vipul Shah has reacted to claims that the film is furthering one political party's agenda.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 17, 2023, 06:46 PM IST

Vipul Shah is the producer of The Kerala Story

The makers of the The Kerala Story held a press conference in Mumbai on Wednesday afternoon. The press conference was attended by the film’s star cast, director, as well as producer and creative director Vipul Shah, who attacked those questioning the film’s intentions. The film has been called a propaganda piece by many and Shah defended its stance.

The Kerala Story is based on the brainwashing and religious conversion of four women from Kerala by terror group ISIS. The film was criticised for its inaccurate claims and labelled ‘propaganda’ by Kerala CM as well as several opposition leaders nationwide. On the other hand, PM Narendra Modi and several other members of the Bharatiya Janata Party endorsed and praised it.

During the press conference, Shah was asked if the film unwittingly fitted the agenda of the ruling party. The filmmaker responded, “I think what is very important that this film is about bringing the pain of these girls to the fore. Anybody, irrespective of any political party or ideology, who wants to support their cause and lives, we will welcome them. We invite all the political parties to come together. If this topic has touched the chord of one party and if the other parties don’t feel their pain, that’s their choice.”

Shah added that his intention was not to alienate those opposing the film though. “As far as we are concerned, we are inviting everyone. We want everyone to come together and let’s make this country clean of this menace. For this everybody will be required. It is up to them if they want to join this cause or not. Again, I am saying that our film is nothing. Let’s focus on them,” he added.

Despite the protests and bans, The Kerala Story has been a box office success, grossing over Rs 190 crore in 12 days. Directed by Sudipto Sen, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani.

