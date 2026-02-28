FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Vipul Amrutlal Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda': 'Can his opinion be taken seriously'

The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, has courted a major controversy with many on social media and political circles calling it "hate propaganda."

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Feb 28, 2026, 01:30 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vipul Amrutlal Shah slams Anurag Kashyap for calling The Kerala Story 2 'propaganda': 'Can his opinion be taken seriously'
The Kerala Story 2: Vipul Amrutlal Shah vs Anurag Kashyap
Producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah on Friday said The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond does not portray Kerala or its people in a negative light, hours after the Kerala High Court paved the way for the film's release. A division bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan stayed a single judge's order that had put the film's screening on hold for 15 days. The bench passed the interim order on an appeal moved by Shah late Thursday night, shortly after the stay on the movie's release was granted. 

Addressing a press conference shortly after the Kerala High Court order, Shah, who has co-written and produced the film under his banner Sunshine Pictures, said the film has been made with a lot of hard work and honesty. “Neither our film, nor me, my crew members are against the state of Kerala, its God’s own country. It’s a beautiful and wonderful (state), but if something wrong is happening over there then I’m just bringing it out to people’s notice. Once you watch the film, you will see that we’ve not said anything negative about Kerala or the people of Kerala," Shah told reporters. 

According to the producer, the movie on religious conversion exposes a "few criminals who are from Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan". "Hence the movie is titled ‘The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond’. We are not trying to defame or are showing Kerala and people of Kerala in a negative light,” Shah said, adding that their film is not going to damage the culturally rich state. 

The trailer of The Kerala Story 2, directed by Kamakhya Narayan Singh and starring Ulka Gupta, Aditi Bhatia and Aishwarya Ojha, came out earlier this month and courted a major controversy, much like its 2023 predecessor, with many on social media and political circles calling it "hate propaganda." The movie tracks the stories of three Hindu women from three different states going against their families to marry Muslim men and then being forced to convert. It was set to release Friday, and the morning shows for the movie were cancelled due to the court order, but the shows and bookings have now been opened up.

Speaking about filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, who has criticised the movie The Kerala Story 2, calling it a propaganda film that tries to divide people and spread hatred, Shah questioned the director's credibility. "I don’t want to make any personal comments on Anurag Kashyap. It is his opinion. My director had made a valid point about Anurag, who has made The Girl in Yellow Boots, where an inappropriate relationship between a father and his daughter was portrayed. So, can his opinions be taken seriously on a topic like this? This is the question my director Kamakya had raised. I was hoping that he would give a reply but he hasn't. We are hoping he will say something in the next few days."

The first film, titled The Kerala Story, was also produced by Vipul Shah and directed by Sudipto Sen. Headlined by Adah Sharma, the 2023 release became a box office blockbuster, earning over Rs 300 crore despite being banned in West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Besides, it won two National Film Awards for Best Direction and Best Cinematography. 

READ | Sriram Raghavan breaks silence on Agastya Nanda, Dharmendra-starrer Ikkis box office failure: 'We were quite baffled'

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
