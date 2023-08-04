Headlines

Bollywood

Vipul Amrutlal Shah ropes in Jacky Chan’s stunt choreographer Andy Long for Commando series

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has roped in Jacky Chan's stunt choreographer Andy Long for the Commando web series.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 04, 2023, 03:25 PM IST

Filmmaker Vipul Amruthlal Shah’s recent release The Kerala Story left fans exhilarated. The filmmaker’s Commando web series has taken a leap from the popular film franchise to the OTT series and the recent trailer of the series has created excitement among the fans. The filmmaker has now roped in Jacky Chan’s stunt choreographer for the web series. 

The web series is co-produced by Aashin A Shah and is all set to launch a newcomer Prem Parrijaa instead of Vidyut Jammwal who starred in the Commando film franchise. Not only this, Adah Sharma will also be seen in a high-octane role in the web series. 

Vipul Amrutlal Shah has also roped in Andy Long, a stunt choreographer from Germany who has worked with Jacky Chan in the film Chinese Zodiac, to choreograph the action scenes in the web series. He has worked for Christopher Nolan’s Inception, Bruges, and The Constant Gardener among others. 

Talking about the upcoming series, Vipul Shah said in a statement, “Commando is the story of a visionary hero and his journey of bravery, patriotism, and brotherhood. A power-packed action and drama, it is sure to grip the audience. Roping in Prem to essay the role of the ultimate Commando was an incredible journey we embarked upon. He is extremely talented and slips into the character with ease.” 

Prem Parrijaa who is all set to make his debut and said, “In the journey of bringing life to the character of Commando Virat, I had the extraordinary opportunity to work under the guidance of the esteemed director Vipul sir for my debut project. It's like a dream turned into reality for me. Since I was just 11 years old, I harbored the passion to become an actor, and Commando has been a monumental milestone in every sense.

Helmed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah and co-produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s Sunshine Pictures and Aashin A Shah, the web series also stars Amit Sial, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Shreya Chaudhary, and Manini Chaddha among others and is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on August 11.

