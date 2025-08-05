Twitter
Vipin Sharma reveals why he agreed to play cross-dressing father in Dhadak 2: 'I wanted to redeem myself after...'

With Dhadak 2, Vipin Sharma takes a surprising creative leap as he plays a cross-dressing father in a film rooted in caste discrimination and social marginalisation and delivers a portrayal that is tender, layered, and deeply personal.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 05, 2025, 05:37 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vipin Sharma has shared that it has always been his effort to "redeem” himself after his performance in Taare Zameen Par. The veteran actor, who has been receiving a lot of positive response to his performace in the recently released film Dhadak 2, is known for bringing depth, restraint, and an unmistakable honesty to every role he takes on. With Dhadak 2, he takes a surprising creative leap as he plays a cross-dressing father in a film rooted in caste discrimination and social marginalisation and delivers a portrayal that is tender, layered, and deeply personal.

Talking about his role in the Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri-starrer, Vipin said, "The compliments I am getting for Dhadak 2’ from both the critics and audiences have taken me by surprise. The role is a very familiar territory. I didn’t have to do any research. I am extremely fortunate that I always strike a chord with such unique filmmakers bringing important narratives to screen." His performance has struck a chord with both audiences and critics, many calling it one of the film's most quietly powerful moments.

He also spoke about evolution in the trajectory of the characters that he has played on screen as he stated, "In the film my relationship with Neelesh hardly exists in terms of us together on screen. The father is rarely at home." Vipin plays Siddhant's father in the social drama, that released in the theatres on Friday, August 1.

"So, the challenge was how to bring forth what doesn’t exist. Also ever since Taare Zameen Par I have been wanting to redeem myself. I think I always try and see how much of my personal love and respect for the actor playing with me will come in handy!. And it did! Someone has rightly pointed out that the tenderness of my character proves a loving bond between the father and a son", the Gangs of Wasseypur actor concluded.

