HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Vipin Sharma opens up on playing a 'human, relatable villain' in Manoj Bajpayee's Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai | Exclusive

Vipin Sharma talks about his recent release Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai and the changing landscape of storytelling in India.

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 25, 2023, 07:51 PM IST

Manoj Bajpayee-starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai defied convention in the most unusual way. The critically-acclaimed film released on OTT first and then, a few weeks later, had a limited theatrical release, largely due to audience demand. Vipin Sharma, who played the opposing lawyer to Manoj’s PC Solanki in the courtroom drama, believes this is a sign of things to come for Indian cinema. In a candid chat with DNA, the veteran actor opens up on the film’s success, his role, and his career so far.

Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai was a dramatised retelling of the rape case against self-proclaimed godman Asaram and how advocate PC Solanki helped send him behind bars. Vipin Sharma played the defence lawyer in the film and the actor says he was lucky to be able to depict a human side of it. “He is not the typical villain. He is very human, very relatable, and I am glad the role was written like that. That makes t more interesting and challenging for an actor. Nothing is black and white. People are both good and bad and that is why, characters should be too.”

Recounting his favourite scene in the film, Vipin says, “There is a scene when the survivor is giving testimony and she breaks down and my character, who is interrogating her, hands her a glass of water. That is to show that he is a lawyer, but not heartless. He has some genuine feeling and is just doing his job. It adds depth to the character.”

Vipin Sharma has been acting for three decades now, having played some memorable roles in films like Taare Zameen Par, Gangs Of Wasseypur, Paan Singh Tomar, as well as web series like Pataal Lok and The Family Man. Talking about the changing landscape of storytelling, the actor says, “A lot has changed in the writing. Now, roles are written with greater depth. That means actors have more chance to showcase their talent because author-backed roles are there. Even if it is a minor character, attention is paid to it. That is how small roles also become memorable.”

