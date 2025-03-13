Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan were among the most profitable duos of Indian cinema. They did nine films together. Still, Vinod once rejected an Amitabh Bachchan film, which went on to become the third highest-grossing film of the year.

In mid-1970 to early-1980, Amitabh Bachchan and Vinod Khanna were among the terrific duos of Bollywood. Whenever they collaborate, they created history. Late actor Vinod and Amitabh did nine movies together, most of them were superhits and blockbusters.

Vinond and Amitabh carried the promise of being a sure-shot bet at the box office. Usually in their movies, Amitabh played the main hero, and Vinod played the second lead. The late actor was approached for another Amitabh Bachchan-starrer, and despite a good premise, Vinod refused the film. This was the first time when Vinod rejected a film which was led by Amitabh Bachchan, and ultimately Shashi Kapoor replaced him.

The Amitabh Bachchan-starrer that Vinod Khanna rejected was...

Prakash Mehra's Namak Halaal, the comedy drama headlined by Amitabh Bachchan, is still remembered for its witty one-liners, and his comedic performance. As per the reports, Vinod Khanna was approached to play the role of Raja Singh. Before Namak Halaal, Vinod collaborated with Mehra and Bachchan with Muqaddar Ka Sikandar (1978). This film was the highest-grossing film of the year, and Mehra expected to repeat the magic again with Namak Halaal. However, this time Vinod rejected the film, and then Shashi Kapoor was approached to play the role.

Why Vinod Khanna rejected Namak Halaal?

There are many reports stating different reasons behind Vinod's rejections. A few reports stated that Vinod was tired of playing second fiddle in Bachchan-starrers, and thus he rejected the film. A few others reported that during Namak Halaal, Vinod was planning to quit Bollywood to join Osho's Aasharam. Thus, he didn't expect the offer. As per a few other reports, Vinod had a busy schedule, and thus he didn't agree to do the film.

Box office collection of Namak Halaal?

Namak Halaal was released in cinemas on April 30, 1982 with positive reviews and audience reactions. The film went on to become the third highest-grossing film of the year, behind Prem Rog and Vidhaata. Namak Halaal reportedly earned Rs 12 crores in India.