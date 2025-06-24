While shooting for the lovemaking scene, Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit's characters were supposed to kiss. Media reports state that despite the director yelling 'cut', Vinod Khanna continued to kiss Madhuri Dixit, saying that he 'lost control'.

Dayavan, starring Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit, was released in 1988. The plot of the film, the chemistry between the leads, and the songs were all praised; however, one particular behind-the-scenes revelation was the one that gained the most attention. On the sets of the film, the lead actor Vinod Khanna, a reigning star of Bollywood, bit his 20-year-old co-star Madhuri Dixit so badly that she was left bleeding. Directed by Feroz Khan, Dayavan was a remake of the 1987 Tamil film Nayakan. Made on a budget of Rs 2.25 crores, Dayavan earned over Rs 7 crores at the box office. But, the film became most known for the song Aaj Phir Tum Pe Pyaar Aaya Hai, picturised on Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit.

When Vinod Khanna 'lost control' during an intimate scene with Madhuri Dixit

While shooting for the lovemaking scene, Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit's characters were supposed to kiss. Media reports state that despite the director yelling 'cut', Vinod Khanna continued to kiss Madhuri Dixit, saying that he 'lost control'. While shooting the scene, Vinod Khanna bit Madhuri Dixit on the lips, leaving her bleeding. After the scene was shot, Madhuri Dixit could not stop crying, leading to Feroz Khan and Vinod Khanna cajoling and apologising to her.

Dayavan was released in the theatres with the scene intact, despite requests from Madhuri Dixit to remove it. The result was that Madhuri Dixit and Vinod Khanna never worked together again. Dayavan also went on to become one of the last hits of Vinod Khanna’s career.

Madhuri Dixit and Akshaye Khanna worked together in Mohabbat

While Madhuri Dixit refused to work with Vinod Khanna for the rest of her career, 9 years after Dayavan's release, she did romance the superstar's son in a film. In 1997, Mohabbat, directed by Reema Nath was released, starring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, and Vinod Khanna's son Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. The film earned over Rs 9 crore at the box office.

