Vingansa: Drishyam 3's first song gives sneak-peek into Ajay Devgn's final game to protect his family from Tabu, Jaideep Ahlawat

Composed by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Aamil Keeyan Khan and vocals by Siddharth Basrur, Vingansa brings a raw, brooding energy to Vijay’s world, with Siddharth’s powerful vocals adding to its intensity throughout the song.

Vingansa song from Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3 was unveiled on Thursday. The track offers the first musical glimpse into the tension surrounding Vijay Salgaonkar’s carefully protected secret. The title Vingansa takes inspiration from the Portuguese word ‘vingança’, meaning revenge, and the song carries that emotion through its dark, intense soundscape.

Composed by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Aamil Keeyan Khan and vocals by Siddharth Basrur, the track brings a raw, brooding energy to Vijay’s world, with Siddharth’s powerful vocals adding to its intensity throughout the song. Lyricist Aamil Keeyan Khan, in a press note, said, “This composition by Ravi Basrur ji was so catchy and yet so peculiar that it demanded an equally peculiar word. Vingansa is a Goan word that comes from the Portuguese word for ‘revenge’ or ‘vengeance’. Revenge in this story is not simply about anger; it comes from everything these characters have done and carried with them for years. I wanted the lyrics to have that weight. The song had to feel like it belonged to the world of Drishyam, where every action has an equally terrifying reaction.”

Singer Siddharth Basrur said, "When I heard the composition, I immediately felt that this song needed a certain rawness. It couldn't sound too perfect or too controlled. There is a lot of aggression and emotion underneath 'Vingansa', and I tried to keep that feeling alive in the vocals. Ravi's music already had so much intensity that my job was really to get inside that emotion and let the voice carry it."

Star Studio18 presents Drishyam: The Conclusion, directed by Abhishek Pathak, produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and co-produced by Sanjeev Joshi. The film stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj, Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Mrunal Jadhav and Kamlesh Sawant. Drishyam: The Conclusion is all set for its grand theatrical release on October 2.