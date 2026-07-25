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Vineet Kumar Singh's son Hridhaan turns one, celebrates first birthday with Gurudwara sewa, ISKON darshan: 'As parents our only prayer is...'

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Vineet Kumar Singh's son Hridhaan turns one, celebrates first birthday with Gurudwara sewa, ISKON darshan: 'As parents our only prayer is...'

Vineet Kumar Singh's son turned one, and he celebrated the special day, seeking blessings from the Almighty. The actor also shared aspirations they have for their son.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 25, 2026, 01:32 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Vineet Kumar Singh's son Hridhaan turns one, celebrates first birthday with Gurudwara sewa, ISKON darshan: 'As parents our only prayer is...'
Vineet Kumar Singh with his wife and birthday boy (Image source: Instagram)
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Actor Vineet Kumar Singh (also known as Viineet Kumar Siingh) is elated as his son Hridhaan turned one. On his first birthday, the parents decided not to curtail the celebration to a lavish birthday bash. The family began the day at a Gurudwara, where they participated in langar seva by distributing food, before visiting an ISKCON temple to seek divine blessings for little Hridhaan. The intimate celebration reflected the couple's belief in beginning life's important milestones with faith, compassion and gratitude.

Vineet Kumar Singh on his son's first birthday

Speaking about the special occasion, the Chhava actor said, "Hridhaan turning one is a blessing beyond words for us. We wanted his first birthday to begin with prayers, seva and gratitude. Seeking blessings at the Gurudwara and ISKCON temple felt like the most meaningful way to celebrate this special day. As parents, our only prayer is that he grows into a kind, compassionate and grounded human being."

Vineet shared Hridhaan's birthday celebration on social media as well. The heartwarming pictures and videos from the day capture Viineet, his wife, and Hridhaan sharing beautiful family moments as they celebrated the little one's first birthday in a simple yet deeply meaningful way. Fans and well-wishers dropped love and blessings, appreciating the family's thoughtful way of marking the occasion.

Also read: 'Salman Khan darr gaya': Superstar BLASTS trolls mocking him for being 'BJP mouthpiece', fans say 'Narendra Modi toh aapse darta hai'

Vineet Kumar Singh will next be seen in...

On the work front, Viineet Kumar Siingh was last seen in a special appearance in Dhanush-starrer, Aanand L Rai's directorial Tere Ishk Mein. He will next be seen in Maddock Films' upcoming horror-comedy, Aneet Padda-starrer Shakti Shalini. He is also set to feature in an untitled film directed by Vikram Phadnis alongside Saiyami Kher and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

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