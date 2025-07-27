Vindu Dara Singh comments on India vs Pakistan cricket Asia Cup match after Pahalgam attack, Operation Sindooor: 'Shame on those people in Pakistan who..'

Vindu Dara Singh has commented on the upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup match amid the tensions between the neighbouring countries

Amid the prevailing tensions between India and Pakistan, actor Vindu Dara Singh called out the neighbouring nation's role in fostering terrorism. "We all know whatever has been going on, but sports is a different field... Pakistan needs to realise that they are losing out by doing wrong to India... We want peace, but they need to initiate this time. They are the ones who cause the problem. India has never attacked any country first. Shame on those people in Pakistan who support terrorism," Vindu Dara Singh expressed his views, weighing in on the ongoing debate over the recently announced India vs Pakistan Asia Cup fixture under the Asian Cricket Council (ACC).

The Asia Cup 2025 is scheduled to take place in the UAE, with the tournament featuring top Asian teams, including India and Pakistan. The decision to hold the tournament in a neutral country was made due to the deteriorating relations between the two nations, especially since the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

On April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, which claimed 26 lives, India announced a series of measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari, and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre. India also launched the decisive Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan with precision strikes.

