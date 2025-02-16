Vinay Sapru opens up about why Sanam Teri Kasam flopped in the original run, and how they were disheartened by their own people who were backing the film.

Sanam Teri Kasam director Vinay Sapru from director-duo (Vinay Sapru-Radhika Rao) is ecstatic about his film getting its due at the box office in the re-release. In the exclusive conversation, Vinay Sapru opens up about why the film failed in its original run (February 5, 2016). "We put our all heart and soul into the film, and we were quite confident that we had made a good film. But the studio didn't care to promote our film. Harsh (Rane) and Mawra (Hocane) used to daily go to the (studio) office and would sit there the whole day, but there was no outcome." He further adds, "When I asked them what did they do, they used to tell me that they spent the day sitting there. Though we had good songs, there was no buzz on the ground. People didn't know when the film was releasing."

Without naming the studio, Vinay admits that they (with Radhika) got disheartened when the executives told them, "Aapko kya lagta hai ki aapne bahut achi film banai hai. Kuch nahi hone wala iska. Kaha promote karenge newcomers ko le ke." The studio backed out and we were on our own (What do you think, you have made a very good film. Nothing is going to happen with this. Where will we promote it with these newcomers)." The studio didn't help us. We were on our own."

Vinay reveals how they supported their vision and took the help of their friends to get the film completed. "We didn't take our money. We didn't charge for writing or direction. Edit bhi humne kiya. Title hume Himesh (Reshammiya) ji ne free mein diya, because he loved the story, and he is a very dear friend of ours. We completed the film in a very tight situation, and then there was no cooperation from the studio as well."

The director expresses gratitude towards Salman Khan for stepping forward and helping them out. "I met Salman and I told him that my film is releasing. He asked me, 'When is it releasing?' Surprisingly I replied, 'In the next four days'. Then Salman was stunned and asked me 'Your film has no buzz and you're releasing it. Why didn't you come to Bigg Boss for promotions?' Then I shared our plight, and after listening he instantly told me, "How can I help Vinay ji?' Then we asked him if he could tweet our trailer, and he did it in no time. That's what friendship means for him. I am really thankful for him to be there at the time of crisis." Harshavardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane's Sanam Teri Kasam's re-release has already earned Rs 27 crores net, and it is close to becoming the highest-grossing re-released film, beating Tumbbad.

