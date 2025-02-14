Sanam Teri Kasam director Vinay Sapru talks about the film's grand success in the re-release, what was their reaction when the film flopped during its original release, and spills the beans on Sanam Teri Kasam 2.

Sanam Teri Kasam (STK) is making records in its re-release, and the director-duo of the film, Vinay Sapru and Radhika Rao are elated with the movie finally getting its due at the box office. The Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane-starrer was released in 2016, but it was a commercial failure. Over the next nine years, the film earned a cult following among the masses, and that's the reason why the film is breaking records and setting new benchmarks in the 2025 re-release.

Amid the success of Sanam Teri Kasam, Vinay Sapru joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, speaking about the film's success, their reaction to the film's reception in the original release and re-release, and also about Sanam Teri Kasam 2. Ask Vinay if he thinks that Sanam Teri Kasam is a perfect example of 'der aaye durust aaye', and he adds, "When we were making the film, we were pretty confident that it would work. While working on the project, we knew that it would click among the audience. So yes, yeh sach hai ki durust aaye, par hume yakeen tha ki film chalegi hi."

Vinay reveals what was their reaction when STK flopped in the original run. "Bhagavad Geeta mein hai ki 'Surrender to me and I shall deliver'. Karm kiye ja fal ki iccha mujh pe chhod de. Apne karm ache karo. Toh humari 9 saal se bhagvan se yehi tashan chal rahi thi. We were like 'Bhagvan yeh aapne kya kiya'. From the first day, when we started writing this film, we were confident about about it. But then woh nahi chali. But yes, now with the reception of the re-release, we think hume humara fal mil gaya."

Vinay also talks about Sanam Teri Kasam 2, and he reveals that the story is ready, and they are planning for the Valentine's Day 2025 release. Ask him if he wants Salman Khan to lead the STK 2, Vinay instantly adds, "Salman has been a great help for us. Woh apni marzi ke maalik hai, par agar woh aa jayenge toh phir sone pe suhaaga ho jayega." Vinay also spills the beans of Part 2, and says "Jab hum Part One likh rahe the, tabhi Part Two bhi likhna start kar diya tha. Ab story ready hai, humne iske 3-4 gaane bhi ready kar liye hai. Jaha Part One khatam hoti hai, wohi se Part 2 shuru hogi."