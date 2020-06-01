'Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u': Salman Khan pays condolences to Wajid Khan

In the early hours of Monday, music fans and the film fraternity got a piece of shocking news as Wajid Khan, of music composer duo Sajid-Wajid, died at the age of 42 due to complications after a kidney infection. After a horde of Bollywood celebrities including Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan, Bipasha Basu, Preity Zinta, and others offered condolences, Salman Khan who was very close to both Sajid-Wajid, also tweeted for the music composer and offered his sympathies.

He wrote, "Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace..." Sajid-Wajid started their career in 1998 Salman Khan-starrer Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and went on to create music for the superstar for many films including the Dabangg franchise, Chori Chori, Hello Brother, Wanted and Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. They had recently composed the actor’s single, Bhai Bhai, as well, which Salman had released on Eid.

For the uninformed, apart from composing music, Wajid had also lent his voice to songs such as Hud Hud Dabangg, Jalwa, and Fevicol Se. In addition to this, he had also served as a mentor on singing reality shows Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2012 and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Singing Superstar.

Speaking about his health condition, music composer Salim Merchant told PTI, "He had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection... He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse. Kidney infection was the beginning and then he got critical."