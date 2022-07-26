Vikrant Rona: Salman Khan praises Katrina Kaif when asked about Jacqueline Fernandez at film's event

Credit: Salman Katrina fanpage, File Photo

Kiccha Sudeep is all set to hit the screens with his upcoming film Vikrant Rona, on July 28. Recently, a press conference was organised for the film, and Bollywood superstar Salman Khan also appeared at the event.

Salman Khan was seen promoting the film at the event. Jaqueline Fernandez will also be seen in Vikrant Rona. Ritesh Deshmukh, who was also present there, praised the actress for working really hard. However, Salman Khan hilariously took a sly dig and said ‘she’s not the only one.” Jacqueline replied, “You’re a very good dancer too”, Salman replied, “It’s not about me.”

He further added, “There's Katrina who has also worked hard.” Earlier, in March, Salman Khan Khan took to his Instagram handle to drop the first teaser of his highly-anticipated film, Tiger 3. Featuring Katrina Kaif performing some mind-blowing action in the teaser, dressed in an all-black outfit with gloves on, the teaser raises fans' excitement and curiosity and gives a glimpse of what one can expect from the film.

Towards the end of the teaser, when Katrina Kaif asks Salman Khan 'ready', he replies 'Tiger always ready'.

"Hum sab apna apna khayal rakhen.. Tiger3 on 2023 Eid… let’s all be there ..Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Tiger3 with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 21st April 2023. @KatrinaKaif | #ManeeshSharma | @yrf | #Tiger3," Salman Khan wrote on Instagram.

Check out the release date announcement video below:

during the film's promotional event in Mumbai on Monday, superstar Salman Khan said films from South cinema have been doing "really well" and though every artiste wants to make a good movie, there is no formula that can guarantee box office success. Salman Khan recently came on board to present the Hindi version of Kichcha Sudeepa's upcoming Kannada fantasy action-adventure film Vikrant Rona.

At a special event of the film, Khan interacted with the cast when actor Neetha Ashok said she was taken aback after she saw that the Bollywood superstar had shared the movie's trailer on Twitter. To this, Khan said, "I'm also presenting the film! I have to do this (promotions). I don't want to go into losses... South films are doing really well."

At the same time, the 56-year-old actor believes there is no formula to deliver a successful movie. "We all try and make the best film, we want it to reach everyone. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. There's no formula to this, that something will work 100 per cent," he said.