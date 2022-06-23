Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep talks about Salman Khan presenting his film, says 'Dabangg was my gesture...'

Kiccha Sudeep- Salman Khan

Kannada superstar Kiccha Sudeep is all set to amaze the audience with the much-awaited Vikrant Rona, and the trailer of the film has already left viewers craving for more. The upcoming action-adventure will be a wide pan-India release, and Sudeep's Dabangg 3 co-star Salman Khan is presenting the Hindi version. Salman is promoting the film in North India through his production SKF (Salman Khan Ffilms), and Kiccha expressed his gratitude to Khan.

The film had a mega trailer launch event in Mumbai on Thursday, and during the press conference, Sudeep emphasised his bond with Salman. Sudeep said that their bond is then being just professional. "My relationship with him is nothing like give-and-take policies. Salman is the kind of human who is okay to do a song or cameo, but SKF is close to his heart. I don't think he will associate with a film until he is confident about the content." Eega actor added.

Sudeep and Khan's collaboration for Dabangg 3 was appreciated by fans of the actors, and Sudeep was quipped if he pitched VR during the shoot of their film. "Actually, it was during Dabangg (3) that we were in the initial stages of discussion. Later when he saw the clippings, he suggested the idea." He continued, "'Dabangg was my gesture towards his films, this is his gesture towards my film."

Kiccha, Jacqueline, and director Anup Bhandari launched the trailer at a grand launch in Mumbai today. To stand out with their release, they entered along with a flash mob, with a few people dressed like Kiccha’s character and Jacqueline’s Ra Ra Rakkamma. Both the stars were seen performing the hook steps of the song. The film has the biggest names from the Indian film industry launching the trailer on their social media accounts in their respective languages. While Salman Khan launched the trailer in Hindi, Dhanush launched it in Tamil, Dulquer Salman in Malayalam, Ram Charan in Telegu, and Kiccha Sudeep in Kannada. Vikrant Rona will release in cinemas on July 28.