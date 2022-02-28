Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur shares heart-warming video of their wedding - WATCH

Last weekend, actor Vikrant Massey married actress and model Sheetal Thakur in a private wedding ceremony. Massey is known for playing titular roles in web series like ‘Mirzapur’ and films like ‘Chhapaak’. A few days later, the couple took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from their wedding day. Vikrant and Sheetal both appeared to be absolutely stunning.

Vikrant and Sheetal have released their official wedding video a week after their wedding. Vikrant and Sheetal married in a pahadi ceremony. A humming pressure cooker is shown at the start of the video. Sheetal informs the audience that she is now staying with her grandparents and is getting ready to start a new life. The video then cuts to a gorgeous montage of their wedding's best moments, with a romantic song playing in the background.

Vikrant had previously published several photos of himself and Sheetal during their wedding, in which they were seen holding hands and gazing lovingly at one other.

For the uninitiated, Vikrant and Sheetal met on the set of the web series 'Broken But Beautiful' in 2015 and started dating soon after. In 2019, the couple married in a low-key Roka ceremony. Their wedding was postponed owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra were last featured in ‘Love Hostel’. It's a romantic thriller about a couple fighting for their love while a mercenary pursues them. Gauri Khan, Mundra, and Verma are the producers of ‘Love Hostel’.