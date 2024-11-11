Vikrant Massey is promoting his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report, which is based on the Godhra train burning incident that led to the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Vikrant Massey is awaiting the release of his upcoming film The Sabarmati Report. While promoting the political thriller, the actor made a politically incorrect statement that India got 'so-called Azaadi in 1947' and it's been only in the last few days that Hindus are exercising their right of freedom of expression. Vikrant got brutally trolled for his remark.

Talking to the journalist Sushant Sinha on his Top Angle podcast, the 12th Fail actor said in Hindi, "We need to understand that we are a young nation. It's been 76-77 years (since the independence). After hundreds and hundreds of years of oppression - from the Mughals, the Dutch, the French, and the British - we got one so-called Azadi (independence). But was it really independence? The colonial hangover that they left, we stayed in it. I feel that the Hindus have finally got that opportunity to ask for their identity in their own country. We sometimes don't pay attention to this concept of identity, the concept of sentiment. The biggest wars have been fought on sentiment; most of the decisions in our lives are driven by sentiment and how we feel."

As his statement got viral on social media, one netizen said, "So called 'Independence' was achieved in 1947, Hindus have now got real freedom - Vikrant Messy. New Kangana Ranaut in the market." Another netizen added, "Meet Vikrant Massey, trying to be a male version of Kangana Ranaut. Lakhs of people sacrificed their lives for the freedom and this person calling it as "so called Azaadi." Once Kangana called him 'cockroach, he is working hard to prove her right." "What has happened to him? Is he saying all this to promote the film? One should keep an eye on him even after release", read another comment.

Directed by Dheeraj Sarna, The Sabarmati Report is based on the Godhra train burning incident that incited the Gujarat riots in 2002. Apart from Vikrant Massey, the political thriller also stars Ridhi Dogra and Raashii Khanna in the leading roles. Produced by Shobhaa Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, the film releases in cinemas on November 15.

