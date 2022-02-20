Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur’s ‘kurta faad haldi’ photos are full of love - Check out

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur married in Himachal Pradesh on Friday, and the duo was radiant and beaming with joy during their wedding receptions. The couple shared photographs from their Haldi celebration on Sunday morning and they are not to be missed.

Vikrant and Sheetal both uploaded multiple images on Instagram. As he captioned his images, the actor revealed it was a "Kurta Phad Haldi." The photos are lovely, and they show the couple surrounded by their loved ones.

Following the release of photos from their village wedding on social media on Friday, supporters of the pair demanded more views of the traditional wedding ceremony. Vikrant and Sheetal have both shared multiple images with their fans, so they're in for a treat.

Vikrant and Sheetal chose a registered marriage at their Mumbai home before their traditional wedding in Himachal, as Pinkvilla exclusively revealed.

Last year, the pair bought their first house together and are now taking their relationship to the next level.

In the meantime, Vikrant is anticipating the release of Shankar Raman's movie ‘Love Hostel’, which stars Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol. On February 25, the web series will premiere.

The pair had planned to marry last year, but the Covid-19 pandemic forced them to postpone their wedding. Vikrant and Sheetal have been together since 2015, and they originally met while filming their show 'Broken But Beautiful.' The couple held a private Roka ceremony and kept their wedding a well guarded secret. Massey spilled the beans about their wedding delays while chatting to India Today. He stated that his producers are his first concern. The start-stop nature of Covid, as well as lockdown and partial lockdown, as well as night curfews, have resulted in significant losses for his producers. As a result, the actor stated that he will marry after completing his professional obligations.