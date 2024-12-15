Vikrant shared the details of his conversation with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the screening of his film The Sabarmati Report.

Vikrant Massey, who has been making headlines after his social media post about 'retirement', recently revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi became emotional during the special screening of his film, The Sabarmati Report.

Speaking at the Times Network India Economic Conclave, Vikrant shared the details of his conversation with the Prime Minister and said, "Unko film pasand aya, humara prayas acha laga. Uss film ki screening ke time jitna main bhavuk tha, shayad woh bhi uss time utne hi bhavuk the. Unki ankhe namm thi. Iss baat se tasalli hui ki sahi prayas tha humara jo humne logo tak vo baat pahuchaiye jo 22 saal pehle ghatna ghati thi (He loved the film and our efforts. Both of us were equally emotional at the screening of the film. His eyes were moist. I am happy that he loved our efforts)."

He said, "He liked my work a lot he told me. It's a compliment that is going to stay with me for the rest of my life. I will tell my grand children that the then honourable Prime Minister of the country knows me by my name and that he has seen my movie. He thinks I am a good actor."

Vikrant Massey recently described attending the screening of The Sabarmati Report with Prime Minister Modi as the "highlight" of his career. Vikrant Massey recently caused some confusion with a social media post that hinted he was taking a break from acting in 2025, making some fans think he was retiring.

However, during the Times Network India Economic Conclave, Vikrant cleared up the misunderstanding and explained his statement. He said, "Maine socha nahi tha ye sab hoga jeevan mein. 12th fail karli, aur mere kaam ko itna saraha. Mera sapna tha jeevan mein Filmfare mile, woh bhi mil gaya."

He expressed how truly grateful he is for the recognition he's received, especially considering his middle-class background. He mentioned, "For a person from a middle-class family, meeting the Prime Minister, having him and the entire cabinet watch a film that means so much to me—this is already a huge accomplishment."

Vikrant openly discussed the emotional and physical strain his career has put on him. “Physically, I’m exhausted,” he admitted, sharing the difficulties of balancing multiple projects. He also mentioned feeling a sense of “creative saturation” after years of intense work, which made him consider taking a short break.

He also pointed out that his social media post, which was written in English, might have led to some confusion. He further said, "I thought it was the right moment when the Honourable Prime Minister was going to watch a film that’s very close to my heart, and I thought from here, things could only get better. But when there’s not much creativity left, you need to recalibrate. Maine bhi yhi karne ki koshish, dikkat yhi hogyi ki zyada angrezi likhdi. I wanted to express that, but I wrote too much in English, and not everyone understood it."