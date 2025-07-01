Vikrant has always been open about the diverse religious background of his family. His father is Christian, his mother is Sikh, and his brother converted to Islam at the age of 17.

Actor Vikrant Massey, who became a father in February 2024 to a baby boy named Vardaan, recently shared a personal decision about how he and his wife are raising their child. Speaking to Rhea Chakraborty on her podcast, Vikrant revealed that they chose to leave the religion column blank on their son’s birth certificate.

He said, "The moment we got his birth certificate, I put a dash in the religion column. I will be so heartbroken if I realise my son is treating anyone on the basis of the practices they follow. I am not raising my son that way."

“Religion Is a Personal Choice”

Vikrant explained that religion is a personal and sensitive topic for him. He said, "I think religion is a personal choice. For me, it's a way of life. I think everyone has the right to choose their religion." He added that his home has people following different faiths and said, “Mere ghar pe har prakaar ke religion aapko milenge. I think religion is man-made. Mai pooja karta, gurudwara bhi jaata hun, dargah bhi jaata hun.” He believes in God and finds peace in all forms of prayer.

Family Background: A Mix of Faiths

Vikrant has always been open about the diverse religious background of his family. His father is Christian, his mother is Sikh, and his brother converted to Islam at the age of 17. Vikrant is married to Sheetal, who comes from a Rajput Thakur family. Despite these differences, he shared that his family lives in harmony and respects each other’s beliefs. He also mentioned that they held a namkaran ceremony (naming ceremony) for their son Vardaan.

Facing Criticism, Choosing Faith Over Labels

The actor recalled being questioned online when he previously spoke about religion. He admitted that the backlash bothered him but stood by his beliefs. Vikrant said that while he does not follow one specific religion, he deeply believes that someone is watching over him and is thankful every day for his work and well-being.

Vikrant married Sheetal in a quiet ceremony in 2022. After welcoming their son, Vardaan, the actor announced he would take a short break from acting to spend more time with his family. His honest and thoughtful approach to parenting has received praise from many for promoting unity, compassion, and freedom of choice.