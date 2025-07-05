Vikrant Massey says 'Deepika Padukone deserves' 8-hour shift, but actors should be ready to adjust their...: 'If I cannot give...'

Vikrant Massey stood in solidarity with his Chhapaak co-star Deepika Padukone. But he also emphasised that if an actor demands an 8-hour shift, then they should also agree to reduce their fees.

Actor Vikrant Massey showed his support for Deepika Padukone and admitted that as a working mother, she deserves an 8-hour shift. Actress Deepika Padukone's demands created quite a stir in the film industry. The Padmaavat star, who is currently busy managing her work and daughter Dua, demanded an 8-hour shift, profit-sharing, and language flexibility from director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for Spirit. Vanga couldn't agree with her terms, and as a result, he replaced Deepika with Triptii Dimri. The matter got escalated after Vanga publicly slammed Deepika for allegedly leaking the story, though her PRs. Now, Vikrant shared his thoughts on the controversy. While Massey supported that Deepika should get flexible shooting hours, he also emphasised that in such a scenario, actors should also be ready to adjust their fees.

Vikrant Massey on Deepika Padukone's controversy

While speaking to Firstpost, Vikrant said that as a young mother, Deepika Padukone "deserves" it. The 12th Fail actor is looking forward to adopting flexible working hours. "I aspire to do something like that very soon. Maybe in a couple of years… I want to go out and say, we can collaborate, but I would only work for eight hours." Vikrant quickly added that it must remain a mutual decision. “But at the same time, it should be a choice. And if my producer cannot accommodate that, because there are also a lot of other things involved when you are making a film," he said.

Actors should be ready to adjust their fees: Vikrant Massey

While Vikrant advocates an 8-hour shift, he also added that actors should agree to reduce their fees as well. "Money plays a very important role, and I will have to reduce my fees as I will be working for eight hours instead of twelve," he said. “If I cannot give my producer twelve hours a day, I cannot go out there and not reduce my fee. I ought to reduce my fee. It’s a give-and-take, right?"