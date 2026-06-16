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Vikrant Massey reveals why he decided to play villain in Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro: 'Sick of playing boy next door'

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Pritam and Pedro follows two unlikely men who find themselves entangled in an unusual cybercrime mystery packed with humour, chaos and unexpected twists. Also starring Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, and Mona Singh, the show premieres on JioHotstar on July 3.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 16, 2026, 08:14 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vikrant Massey reveals why he decided to play villain in Rajkumar Hirani's Pritam and Pedro: 'Sick of playing boy next door'
Vikrant Massey/Instagram
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Vikrant Massey has said that he was growing tired of repeatedly playing boy-next-door characters and was looking for an opportunity to break away from the familiar mould. The actor said Pritam and Pedro, directed by Avinash Arun, offered him the chance to step into a distinctly different role and explore new creative territory. The series also stars Arshad Warsi, Vir Hirani, Boman Irani, and Mona Singh, and is backed by filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who is attached to the project as its creator and producer.

Talking about his character Martin, the National Award-winning actor said at the show's trailer launch event, "As everyone says, even if we get one passing shot or scene in the Hirani-verse, that's more than enough. I am very excited about the show. Also, the good man turning bad or anti-hero. I was sick of playing the village boy or the boy next door. Finally, sir (Hirani) has given me a chance. In the Hirani-verse, antagonists are not conventional. It's the same with Martin."

The 39-year-old added that the series revolves around "a relevant topic". He revealed that he has personally experienced cyber fraud, sharing that his email accounts were hacked twice, and also recalled an incident involving his wife, whose bank account was debited without her knowledge. "It's such a relevant topic. I think everyone has become a victim of it. It's entertaining, and you will also see the human side of Martin", added Massey.

Created and produced by Rajkumar Hirani, Pritam and Pedro follows two unlikely men who find themselves entangled in an unusual cybercrime mystery packed with humour, chaos and unexpected twists. The series will start streaming on JioHotstar from July 3.

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