The Sabarmati Report claims to narrate the 'brutal, untold' truth of the horrific Godhra burning train incident. Film's lead actor, Vikrant Massey revealed that he's been receiving threats to lead this film.

Vikrant Massey, who'll soon be seen leading The Sabarmati Report revealed that he has received threats for being a part of this film. On November 6, Wednesday, Vikrant and team The Sabarmati Report, Ridhi Dogra, Raashii Khanna, and producer Ekta Kapoor launched the trailer of the film at an event in Mumbai.

During the press conference, Vikrant admitted that working on this film has been a challenge for him, and he also received threats on his DMs (direct messages), WhatsApp, and SMS. The actor said, "Aap mera phone hack kar rahe hai kya (laughed). Aap mere DMs dekhe. I have been receiving threats. Without drawing attention to it, it is something which I am dealing with and we, as a team, collectively are dealing with." However, every member of the team present at the launch claimed that their movie was only based on 'pure facts'.

“We are artists and we tell stories. This film is purely based on facts. Unfortunately, you have not seen the film so you should not make a preconceived notion that it is talking about only one facet," Vikrant said after being asked that the film doesn't touch upon the Godhra riots, the horrific aftermath of the Godhra burning train incident.

Watch the trailer of The Sabarmati Report

The theatrical trailer of Vikrant Massey-starrer The Sabarmati Report is out, and it claims to showcase the 'brutal', untold' truth of the horrific Godhra burning train incident. In the movie, Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra are truly leaving an impact with their performances as journalists. Furthermore, the trailer guarantees that the film will leave a lasting impact, revealing the truth and raising awareness about this hard-hitting incident.

The Sabarmati Report’ starring Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra, directed by Dheeraj Sarna and produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan and Anshul Mohan, a worldwide release by Zee Studios. The film will be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.

