Some of his fans and netizens are guessing that Vikrant Massey's decision to quit films could be a PR move to promote the documentary Zero Se Restart, based on his sleeper hit 12th Fail.

Vikrant Massey shocked his fans and audiences on Monday when he announced that he will be retiring from the films. Harshvardhan Rane, who worked with him in the 2021 Netflix film Haseen Dillruba, reacted to his decision and said that he is hoping that it is 'just some PR activity.'

Talking to Bollywood Bubble, Harshvardhan said, "He is a man with a clear and centered thought process. I respect his work ethic and look up to his acting process on Haseen Dillruba’s shoot. Hope he gets back to making films like Aamir Khan sir also did after making a similar announcement. These are great artists, and our country needs their presence in our cinema. I’m praying this is just some PR activity forced on him by some filmmaker."

Meanwhile, Massey penned a short note on his Instagram announcing his retirement from films. He wrote, "Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."

The documentary film Zero Se Restart, based on the making of Vikrant Massey-starrer sleeper hit 12th Fail, releases in cinemas on December 13 and its trailer drops on December 3. Some of his fans and netizens are claiming that the actor's announcement could be a PR move to promote this documentary directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra.

