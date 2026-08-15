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Vikrant Massey received threats after The Sabarmati Report: 'My son was just 6 months old, I was heavily impacted'

Vikrant Massey, who was most recently seen in Musafir Cafe, also spoke about his decision to announce a break from acting after a successful run with films such as 12th Fail, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Report.

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Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 15, 2026, 02:43 PM IST

Vikrant Massey received threats after The Sabarmati Report: 'My son was just 6 months old, I was heavily impacted'
Vikrant Massey/Instagram
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Vikrant Massey recently opened up about the online abuse and threats he faced after the release of his film The Sabarmati Report, and how the experience affected him at a difficult time in his personal life. In a conversation with Shekhar Suman on his YouTube show Shekhar Tonite, Massey spoke about the response to the film, which was based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express in Godhra. The actor said he faced a lot of abuse after the film was released and that his personal details were also shared online.

Recalling the period, Massey said, "I did a film called The Sabarmati Report and I am extremely proud of that film. When I did that film, people used the word you used: propaganda. People called that film propaganda. We made it on the Godhra train burning. We made it on the burning of the Sabarmati Express. I had to listen to a lot of abuses. My WhatsApp number was leaked. My car number was leaked. People threatened me openly."

The actor said the situation became harder as his son had just been born. He recalled that his baby was only six months old at the time and admitted that the abuse had a strong effect on him. "My son had just been born then. He was just six months old. I was heavily impacted and I openly said this in the media," he added. "However, over time, I realised that they are all cowards and it doesn't matter to me what people talk about me. What matters is that my own people are my responsibility. I am answerable to them," he added.

Massey also spoke about his decision to announce a break from acting after a successful run with films such as 12th Fail, Sector 36, and The Sabarmati Report. He said that while his career was doing well, he was spending a lot of time away from his family. "I had a great run in 2023 and 2024 due to 12th Fail, Sector 36, The Sabarmati Report. Around this time, I was away from my house and my son was born. I was finally feeling the fame, but there was a void. I was missing my family and my son. I was having an unbelievable stage. I was recognised by the PM. He watched the film. I was overwhelmed with the entire experience. When my son started to say 'Papa', and I couldn't be there, I would cry and think, 'I did wish for success, but at what cost?'", Vikrant concluded.

Massey was most recently seen in the Netflix romantic drama series The Musafir Cafe, which stars Vedika Pinto and Mahima Makwana as his two leading ladies. Directed by Ruchir Arun and based on the characters from the beloved novel by Divya Prakash Dubey, the series has been renewed for the second season after receiving overwhelming love from the audiences.

READ | OTT Releases This Week: Cocktail 2, The Traitors 2, latest Indian movies, series to watch this Independence Day weekend

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