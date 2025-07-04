Vikrant Massey recalls his father was in hospital, mother was in queue to pay bills, then he tore insurance claim papers because...

Vikrant Massey recalled when his father was admitted to the hospital, and his mother was struggling to pay medical bills. The actor asserted that after this incident he realised that with success comes responsibilities.

Vikrant Massey, who started his acting career at a very young age, 18 years ago, has made his mark from the small screen to the big screen. However, this journey was not easy for him. Every time, he had to prove his worth. He is always in the headlines for his choice of films. He has worked in many hit and great films during his career.

Be it Chhapaak or 12th Fail, Vikrant portrayed every character with complete honesty. The actor scored his biggest hit in 2023, 12th Fail, but before that, he struggled a lot to make his own identity in the industry. Recently, while appearing on Riya Chakraborty's podcast, Vikrant said that success comes with responsibilities. He emphasised that when you understand how you can take care of your parents' medical needs, you become more confident.

When Vikrant's father was admitted due to a heart problem

Vikrant revealed that there was a phase when he told his parents that they did not need to get help from the bank or insurance company. Vikrant also shared an emotional incident when his father had to be hospitalised due to a heart problem. He was not in town at that time, and his wife, Sheetal Thakur, admitted him to Hinduja Hospital. Vikrant said that he and Sheetal were not married at that time.

Sheetal took every responsibility and handled the crisis well. When Vikrant reached the hospital, he saw that his mother was standing in line for an insurance claim. She had a folder in her hand and was standing in line with others. Seeing this, Vikrant immediately asked his mother why she was standing in the line. The mother said that she was submitting papers for an insurance claim. Seeing this, Vikrant's heart was filled with emotion, and he tore those papers.

'Now we don't have to depend on anyone': Vikrant Massey

Vikrant told his mother that now she does not need to do all this. He said, "Now we are not dependent on any bank or insurance company. Today, I am capable of fulfilling the needs of my family myself." He admitted that even saying this was a big thing in itself. Vikrant is proud of the fact that he did not let his family depend on anyone. Vikrant believes that, along with success, it is also important to maintain self-respect. On the work front, Vikrant will be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. The film will be released in cinemas on July 11.