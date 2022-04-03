Vikrant Massey reacts to wife Sheetal Thakur’s heartfelt birthday wish, calls her ‘biggest strength’

Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur

Talented actor Vikrant Massey celebrates his 35th birthday today, and his wife Sheetal Thakur Massey has shared an adorable birthday wish to her darling husband on Instagram. With a carousel post, Sheetal shared some lovable moments of the duo from their wedding processions. From dancing out in sangeet to holding each other close in varmala ceremony, or just quietly relishing their Haldi memories, this post is a perfect gift in this digital age. Sheetal posted these photos by saying, "Happiest of birthdays to my incredibly talented smoke show of a (star emoji) Husband. Today and always I celebrate you. I love you."

Here's Sheetal's post

Such an adorable post can melt anyone's heart. Even Vikrant couldn't help and he acknowledged their union, shared Sheetal's post on his Instagram stories and added, "Thank you Wifey! Thank you for being my biggest strength, day-in and day-out. Thank you for simply being you and making this world a better place."

Here's Vikrant's reply to Sheetal





Vikrant married actress and model Sheetal Thakur in a private wedding ceremony on February 14. Massey is known for playing titular roles in web series like ‘Mirzapur’ and films like ‘Chhapaak’. A few days later, the couple took to Instagram to share gorgeous photos from their wedding day. Vikrant and Sheetal both appeared to be absolutely stunning. Vikrant and Sheetal have released their official wedding video a week after their wedding. Vikrant and Sheetal married in a pahadi ceremony. A humming pressure cooker is shown at the start of the video. Sheetal informs the audience that she is now staying with her grandparents and is getting ready to start a new life. The video then cuts to a gorgeous montage of their wedding's best moments, with a romantic song playing in the background.

READ: Vikrant Massey's wife Sheetal Thakur shares heart-warming video of their wedding - WATCH

On the work front, Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra were last featured in ‘Love Hostel’. It's a romantic thriller about a couple fighting for their love while a mercenary pursues them. Gauri Khan, Mundra, and Verma are the producers of ‘Love Hostel’.