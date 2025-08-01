Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji to win National Awards for Best Actor, Best Actress for 12th Fail, Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway: Report

Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji are top contenders to win Best Actor and Best Actress at the 71st National Film Awards, likely to be announced today.

The 71st National Film Awards are likely to be announced today on August 1. These awards will be presented to the Indian films, which received their certification from CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) in 2023. As per reports, Vikrant Massey and Rani Mukerji are strong contenders to win the Best Actor and Best Actress honours for their respective films 12th Fail and Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway.

READ | Aanand L Rai strongly objects to AI-edited Raanjhanaa, calls it 'deeply disrespectful': 'Nothing short of devastating'