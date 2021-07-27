Vikrant Massey-Radhika Apte unveil first look of their film 'Forensic', motion poster promises a gritty crime thriller

There’s a new Forensic officer in B-town. Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte on Tuesday (July 27) unveiled the first look and teaser motion poster of their film ‘Forensic’ which is the Hindi remake of the 2020 super hit Malayam film of the same name.

It was earlier announced that Vikrant Massey has been cast as the male lead in the Vishal Furia directorial and now Radhika Apte has joined the team as the female lead. The motion poster of ‘Forensic’ is all things sleuth. It emanates a mesh of mystery with fingerprints, bloodstains, magnifying glass, a lifeless body and a microscope. What sticks out is the fluorescence of the fingerprint which comes with the promise of a gritty thriller.

While sharing the first look on his Instagram, Vikrant wrote, “"Ab naa bachega koi bhi unsolved case, #Forensic karega reveal har criminal ka face…” Thrilled to announce my next project #Forensic with a super talented team. Another association with @furia_vishal and powerhouse performer @radhikaofficial.”

He further wrote, "It’s amazing how seamlessly @immansibagla you have made this union possible! Thank You for this opportunity. Really looking forward to collaborating with you. Let’s take this to the next level!”

Speaking about the film, Vikrant Massey said, "Mansi and Vishal make a fabulous Producer- Director duo. I have worked with Vishal earlier, and there is a comfort level and with Mansi everything fell in place seamlessly. The entire team is brimming with positive energy and I’m really excited. What I like about Mansi is that she is passionate about films, very professional and to the point. I was astonished to see the level of detailing with which my character has been sketched. The producers and the director are very professional, organised and their preparations for the film have impressed me."

Radhika also shared the motion poster on her Instagram handle with the caption, “Police ki fight aur #forensic ki UV light,Kare har criminal ki hawa tight.."Super excited to join the Squad at the #Forensic team with @vikrantmassey.”

Director Vishal Furia said, “‘Forensic’ explores the advanced science of crime scene investigation that expedites the process of finding the criminal. Having said so, I want to tell this science in an entertaining and thrilling way. Vikrant and Radhika are believable actors and together we would want to convey to the audiences that this science is available for everyone to help them if they are the victims of a crime. The producers Mansi and Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut don't want to leave any stone unturned in the process of telling this exciting story and helping the story to reach one and all."

Forensic is produced by Soham Rockstar Entertainment and Mini Films, Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Co-produced by Hunar Mukut.