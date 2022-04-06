Vikrant Massey, Radhika Apte starrer crime thriller Forensic to premiere on ZEE5

Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte starrer psychological thriller Forensic will premiere on the streaming platform ZEE5. Directed by Vishal Furia, it is the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film of the same name that featured Tovino Thomas and Mamta Mohandas in the lead. The Hindi remake will also star Prachi Desai, Vindu Dara Singh, and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

Radhika will be returning to the screen after a year-long break and will be seen portraying the character of Megha Sharma, a police officer in the small sleepy town of Mussourie. Whereas Vikrant will be returning to ZEE5 after his last successful releases, '14 Phere' and 'Love Hostel', which also premiered on the same streaming platform. He will be essaying the role of Johnny Khanna, a Forensic Officer who is the best at his job. Together, Johnny and Megha will be chasing the vicious criminal who turns their lives upside down.

Talking about the film, director Vishal Furia says, “A milligram of DNA can reveal the identity of a person. Forensic is a taut thriller with twists that will surprise and with facts that will shock the viewers. With accomplished actors Vikrant and Radhika at the top of their game and with amazing producers Mansi Bagla, Varun Bagla, and Deepak Mukut, I have managed to give my best to ensure a thrilling ride throughout.”



A Mini Films and Soham Rockstar Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Production, ‘Forensic’ will premiere on ZEE5 soon, known for its thrilling content such as the web series 'Mithya' and 'Bloody Brothers', which both released in 2022. The recently released film 'Love Hostel' on the OTT platform featured Vikrant, Sanya Malhotra, and Bobby Deol in the leading roles and was highly acclaimed for its plot and performances.