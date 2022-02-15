Vikrant Massey opens up on Shah Rukh Khan backing 'Love Hostel', says 'it speaks volumes'

Vikrant Massey is the actor who has stunned everyone with his phenomenal performance with each project- be it 'Criminal Justice', 'Death in the Gunj', or 'Mirzapur'. The actor has now surprised the audience once again with a whole new look and accent in the recently launched trailer of 'Love Hostel'.

In a recent interview, Vikrant talked about Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan backing their film. He said, "If King Khan or Shah Rukh Khan, the biggest superstar in the world is backing something like this, it speaks volumes of the way he probably approaches his subjects as a producer... As much as I used to love him as Shah Rukh Khan the artist, I love Shah Rukh Khan the person a little more."

In the recently launched trailer of 'Love Hostel', Vikrant Massey portrays a different and unique look as Ashu this time, as the loverboy who goes into an intense mode splattered with blood and is on the run to protect his love.

The trailer takes the viewers straight into the volatile and gritty world of ‘Love Hostel’ where a star-crossed couple (Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra) is fighting all odds for the sake of love.

Written and Directed by Shanker Raman, ‘Love Hostel’ is a tale of hope and survival in a world where power, money and principles lead to mayhem and bloodshed. With their families against them and with a ruthless mercenary (played by Bobby Deol) after their life, will love kill the spirit of this young couple or will they find their fairy-tale ending?

Meanwhile, talking about the future projects, Vikrant has got an exciting slate of movies with 'Gaslight' in which he will be seen opposite Sara Ali Khan and in 'Forensic' alongside Radhika Apte.