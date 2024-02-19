Vikrant Massey opens up about reason behind quitting TV industry: ‘When misogynistic content…’

Vikrant Massey reveals why he decided to quit the television industry.

Vikrant Massey started his career as a television actor and is popularly known for his role in the TV show Balika Vadhu. However, the actor quit the TV industry for cinema and has now become a star with his last film, 12th Fail, earning him much-needed recognition.

In a recent interview with interview with Samdish on his YouTube channel Unfiltered by Samdish, Vikrant Massey recalled how people were making misogynistic content for TRP and said, “There were many, which were happening repetitively, which is why I left TV. Universally, everyone was doing the same thing. Be it any field, when a certain thing works, only its versions are then replicated. So on TV when misogynistic content worked, which included bahu pe atyavchaar, there were takers as well so people were making just that for TRP.”

He further added, “On TV, a lot of irritating things would happen, like MBAs calling the shots on stories. They would say, ‘Make only these kinds of episodes for rating, as per our internal research. They really made a fool out of many by saying this was ‘internal research’ and asking for a ‘maha episode’, which would be of one hour. After a point, I fought with them and said I won’t do it.”

Vikrant also added that he felt underutilized and said, “I thought I could do a lot more, but they are not able to utilize me. My contract in Balika Vadhu was just for two months, it was a cameo. But people loved it so much it went on for two years. I did it for that long because I believed in the content I was doing. But after that maza nahi aaya kuch shows mein.”

Not only this, the actor, even revealed that he rejected a Rs 35 lakh contract to make a career in cinema and used to take ‘pocket money’ from his wife Simran to give auditions for films.

Vikrant Massey’s latest release, 12th Fail, helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra was a major success critically and commercially. The film was based on the struggle story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and IRS Shraddha Joshi and won several hearts and inspired the audience. Meanwhile, Vikrant Massey will be next seen in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba alongside Taapsee Pannu and an untitled web series produced by Rajkumar Hirani.