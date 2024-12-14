Vikrant Massey made his acting debut in 2007 with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, playing Aamir Hassan. His breakthrough on TV came when he starred in the 2008 hit TV show Dharam Veer as Dharam. He then took the audience by storm with his role in Balika Vadhu.

Vikrant Massey, who recently took social media by storm after announcing his 'retirement' from acting, started his career in television and then seamlessly transitioned to Bollywood. However, this journey was not an easy one, a glimpse of which Vikrant Massey shared at the Times Network’s IEC 2024. Vikrant Massey, during his panel, spoke about how TV actors are underestimated in Bollywood. He also shared how once someone told him that he would only get supporting roles like the “hero’s best friend" in films.

Speaking about his transition from television to Bollywood, Vikrant Massey said, "It doesn’t matter where you come from, how much money you have, or if you can speak English. Only one thing matters and that is you do your job well which you have been hired to do. I am a living example of that. I have worked in films for 10 years and when I first started working in television, many people told me ‘TV actor logo ka yahan kuch nahi hone wala. You’ll always be the hero’s friend.’ This thing really hurt me a lot. And now these same people call me from work."

For the unversed, Vikrant Massey made his acting debut in 2007 with Dhoom Machaao Dhoom, playing Aamir Hassan. His breakthrough on TV came when he starred in the 2008 hit TV show Dharam Veer as Dharam. He then took the audience by storm with his role in Balika Vadhu (2009-2010), where he portrayed Shyam Singh.

Vikrant Massey then slowly transitioned into films and is now a well-known name in the industry. He is popular for starring in many critically-acclaimed films including A Death in the Gunj, Cargo, 12th Fail, Chhapaak, and his most recent film The Sabarmati Report.

