Vikrant Massey makes shocking revelation, says he nearly punched schoolboy to death: 'Aggression aa gaya body mein'

Vikrant Massey shared a story from his school days about an incident where he nearly punched an epileptic classmate to death

Vikrant Massey, who is preparing for the release of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilruba, appeared on an episode of the Prakhar Ke Pravachan podcast where he discussed his character in the movie.

During the conversation, Vikrant shared a story from his school days about an incident where he nearly punched an epileptic classmate to death. Discussing his role as Rishu in the film, Vikrant Massey mentioned that his character might have a backstory that explains why he consciously suppresses his capacity for violence. He went on to illustrate this with a personal experience from his own life.

Vikrant said, "This is my own life experience. I was doing karate, taekwondo… aggression aa gaya body mein. You felt invincible. School ke reccess mein tumne ek ladke ko tumne maar diya. Ek punch mara jaw pe. You did not know his medical background. He had epilepsy, started frothing. You saw this boy frothing in front of you losing consciousness. The older brother comes in, bats you left, right and center. Ye sab breakdown bata rahu kuch seconds ka. Tumhe dard us waqt mehsoos nhi hua because tumhara darr ye tha ki woh mar na jaaye (I had aggression in my body. You hit someone in school during recess without knowing that he had epilepsy. This is the breakdown of a few seconds. You don't feel pain because you are scared whether the boy will die).”

He added, "Tumne karate chhor diya, tumne sab kuch chhor diya. Tumne ye realize kiya ki, ‘You could also kill someone.’ Uske baad tum jaha bhi gaye, unfortunately tum pit ke hi aaye. Tumne kabhi kisi pe haath nahi uthaya. Uske baad se maine aaj tak apni zindagi mein kisi pe haath nahi uthaya (You left karate. You realized you could kill someone. Wherever you went after that, you were always hit. But you never raised your hand. After that incident I have never raised my hand on anyone in my life)."

Vikrant Massey started his Bollywood career with the film Lootera in 2013. He then appeared in Dil Dhadakne Do (2015), Half Girlfriend (2017), A Death in the Gunj (2017), and Lipstick Under My Burkha (2017). He earned significant recognition for his role in 12th Fail (2023).

