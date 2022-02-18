Vikrant Massey gets married to Sheetal Thakur, wedding picture goes viral

Actor Vikrant Massey got married to his long-time girlfriend Sheetal Thakur in a private ceremony at Himachal Pradesh. Fans of the actor can't keep calm, as they finally see Vikrant-Sheetal together. The picture from the varmala ceremony has gone viral. In the picture we see the couple taking solemn vows. Vikrant is looking handsome in a white sherwani with the pink turban, and even Sheetal looked gracious in a red dupatta and lehenga.

Here's Vikrant and Sheetal at the wedding mandap

In another picture, we see dulhe raja Vikrant seeking blessings from the elders. The 'Haseen Dilruba' actor looked charming in sherwani, doesn't he?

Here's the proof

Do you want to see, the grand entry of Vikrant at the mandap?



Yesterday, the couple conducted the Haldi ceremony, and we could see the happy faces of the bride and groom.

Check out Vikrant and Sheetal from the Haldi ceremony

The couple was ready to get hitched last year, but their marriage got postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Vikrant and Sheetal were dating since 2015, and they met for the first time during the shoot of their series, 'Broken But Beautiful.' The couple had kept a private Roka ceremony and they kept their wedding a secret affair. While speaking to India Today, Massey spilt beans about the delays in their wedding. He said that his first love and priority is his producers. The start-stop of Covid, lockdown, and partial lockdown, the night curfews, have caused huge losses to his producers. So, the actor asserted that after finishing his professional commitments, he will get hitched. He concluded by saying, "Shaadi ke liye jab waqt milega tab kar lenge. aur aapko pata chal jayegi."

On the work front, Vikrant will next be seen opposite Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol in the thriller drama 'Love Hostel.' The film will release digitally on 25 February.