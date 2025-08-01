Twitter
BOLLYWOOD

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'

Vikrant Massey thanked Vihdu Vinod Chopra for giving him the opportunity to portray IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail. "It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan", he also stated.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Aug 01, 2025, 09:04 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Vikrant Massey dedicates National Award to marginalised people in society: 'A 20-year-old boy's dream has come true'
Vikrant Massey on winning National Award

Vikrant Massey has been named the Best Actor at the 71st National Film Awards, announced on Thursday for the films certified in 2023. He has been honoured for his powerful performance in 12th Fail, where he plays the real-life IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, the film narrates the extraordinary journey of a young man from a humble background who dares to dream big.

Massey thanked the jury members and Vidhu Vinod Chopra for his win as he stated, "I want to thank the honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition. I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity."

Vikrant has shared the award with Shah Rukh Khan, who has also won his first National Award in 33 years for Jawan. Talking about the same, the Lootera actor added, "Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true. I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love. It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan."

Dedicating his first National Award win to the marginalised sections of the society, the Half Girlfriend actor concluded, "Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society - those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day."

Massey’s portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail was widely celebrated for its sincerity, subtlety, and emotional depth. His ability to embody the vulnerability and resilience of the character made the performance both relatable and inspiring. 12th Fail also won the Best Feature Film at the 71st National Film Awards.

READ | 71st National Film Awards 2025 full list of winners: 12th Fail wins Best Film; Shah Rukh Khan, Vikrant Massey, Rani Mukerji bag top acting honours

