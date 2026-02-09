FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Vikrant Massey breaks silence on reports of being replaced by Raghav Juyal as Meghanada in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash's Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is being mounted as one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in Indian cinema. The two-part epic will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Feb 09, 2026, 12:11 PM IST

Vikrant Massey has dismissed reports claiming he was replaced in filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari's upcoming big-budget adaptation of the epic Ramayana, saying he was never part of the project in the first place. There were media reports claiming that actor Raghav Juyal had stepped in to play Meghanad, the eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka, replacing Massey in the role. 

In a post on his Instagram Stories, the National Award-winning actor said, "OK. To put the rumours to rest, I was never a part of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The many media portals reporting about my supposed ‘replacement’ should've done the requisite background check. Disappointing. Nonetheless, wishing everyone a part of the movie, all the very best." 

Tiwari’s Ramayana is being mounted as one of the biggest cinematic spectacles in Indian cinema. It will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The film's ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman. Oscar winners AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer are composing the soundtrack of the epic. A two-part live-action saga, the project is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios and DNEG, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations. The first part is set to be released worldwide in IMAX during Diwali 2026, with part two following on Diwali 2027. 

Meanwhile, Massey will next be seen in a special appearance in filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj's next feature O'Romeo, headlined by Shahid Kapoor and also featuring powerful cast including Triptii Dimri, Disha Patani, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Nana Patekar, and Farida Jalal. He will also star in the Netflix romantic drama series Musafir Cafe co-starring Mahima Makwana and Vedika Pinto, and White, a biographical drama about spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.

