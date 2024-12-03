Vikrant Massey has clarified that he is just taking a break from films and is not retiring from acting.

Vikrant Massey, who has given brilliant performances in A Death In The Gunj, 12th Fail, and Mirzapur among others, shocked his fans on Monday when he announced that he will be taking a break from films. Now, the actor has clarified that he isn't retiring from films and his post was misread by people.

Talking to News18, Vikrant said, "I’m not retiring. Just burned out. Need a long break. Miss home and health are also acting up. People misread it." The actor's post had read, "Hello, The last few years and beyond have been phenomenal. I thank each and every one of you for your indelible support. But as I move forward, I realise it’s time to recalibrate and go back home. As a Husband, Father & a Son. And also as an Actor. So coming 2025, we would meet each other for one last time. Until time deems right. Last 2 movies and many a years of memories. Thank you again. For everything and everything in between. Forever indebted."

Meanwhile, Vikrant attended the special screening of his last film The Sabarmati Report at the Parliament House on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other ministers from NDA also watched the political drama with the film's star cast and crew.

A total of 59 Hindu pilgrims and karsevaks returning from Ayodhya were killed in a fire inside the Sabarmati Express near the Godhra railway station in Gujarat on the morning of February 27 2002. Co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production, The Sabarmati Report was based on this horrific incident.

