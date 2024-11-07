Vikrant Massey has broken the silence for being trolled over the Karwa Chauth photos, especially where he was captured touching Sheetal Thakur's feet.

Vikrant Massey isn't social media friendly and tries his best to stay away from negativity and trolls. Recently, the actor opened up about being trolled for posting the Karwa Chauth celebration. In the much-debated carousel post, Vikrant is seen touching the feet of his wife, Sheetal Thakur, on the rooftop of their house. While his fans love the mutual respect they have for each other. Trolls mocked him and even abused him. Vikrant shared his views on social media negativity while speaking to The Lallantop.

In this interview, Vikrant said, "My phone had six photos, but only four of them became a topic of discussion. Some people liked it, while others even abused me. I don’t understand why. I believe that if you want peace at home, you should touch your wife’s feet from time to time. People made those photos viral. She is the Lakshmi of my home, and I don’t think it’s wrong to touch Lakshmi’s feet. I proudly say that she came into my life 10 years ago and changed it for the better. Ever since she entered my life, only good things have happened, and to keep it that way, I continue to touch her feet."

During the Karwa Chauth, Vikrant dropped the photos from their celebration and captioned, "Ghar". In the photos, Vikrant was seen wearing a traditional kurta with a jacket. Sheetal looked lovely in a pink saree. In one photo, Sheetal is seen touching Vikrant's feet. In another photo, Vikrant is captured touching Sheetal's feet. In the fourth photo, Vikrant helped Sheetal to break her fast and offer her water.

On the work front, Vikrant Massey will be seen in The Sabarmati Report. For the same film, he's been receiving threats. During the press conference, Vikrant said, "Aap mera phone hack kar rahe hai kya (laughed). Aap mere DMs dekhe. I have been receiving threats. Without drawing attention to it, it is something which I am dealing with and we, as a team, collectively are dealing with." However, every member of the team present at the launch claimed that their movie was only based on 'pure facts'. The Sabarmati Report will be released in cinemas on November 15.

